Several organizations gathered at the Courtyard by Marriott in Allen on Aug. 17 for a luncheon aimed at addressing needs in the community.
The Credit Union of Texas’ second annual Community Impact Roundtable Luncheon saw speakers from organizations including Chase Oaks Church, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County, City House, the Collin County Homeless Coalition, Best Buddies of North Texas, Community Garden Kitchen and It’s Going to be OK.
The five pillars of the Credit Union of Texas Charitable Foundation are children's advocacy, homelessness, food insecurity, special needs, and domestic violence victims.
Helping those in need of clothing, Tracey Cline, with the Credit union of Texas Charitable Foundation, had a collection box in the lobby of the hotel to collect gently used or new clothing, in addition to a donation box, where money donated would be used to buy underwear and socks for those in need.
Under Chase Oaks Church, Julissa Estrada, executive director with the Local Good Center, said that her organization offers several services including English classes, citizenship prep classes, job readiness. In addition to job skills training and networking services, Local Good Center also aims to open a coffee shop to further help community members in need get some job experience.
When addressing homelessness in the area, former Plano City Council Member Rick Grady, now serving as the president of the Collin County Homelessness Coalition, talked about the need for a day center, a traditional center and emergency housing.
City House CEO Sheri Messer talked about how her organization helps children experiencing homelessness or who have experienced neglect or abuse. City House has five properties, offering an emergency shelter and street outreach.
The shelter, My Friend's House, offers eight free counseling to the community for ages 22 and under, or to families. The shelter, called My Friend’s House, aims to help youths experiencing homelessness not feel shame while living in a shelter.
In addition to City House, Angela Poen with the Community Garden Kitchen, talked about how her organization takes away the stigma of need when addressing food insecurity. Since June 2022, the Community Garden Kitchen has offered fresh, healthy meals for anyone in need within the community. It is set up like a restaurant, with a hostess, server, food options, dessert cart, individual tables, real plates and silverware. The kitchen has one paid employee, while everyone else is a volunteer. The kitchen feeds around 150 per night. The organization also has a to-go breakfast table for those who need a meal in the morning, and they donate all left over food at end of night.
Also joining the fight to ensure the safety of children in the region, Dan Powers, CEO of the Childrens Advocacy Center of Collin County, talked about how his organization has no waiting list, as it aims to help children in need immediately. Recently, the organization built a facility in McKinney because Plano saw so many children.
Helping victims of human trafficking, Tonya Stafford Manning, CEO of It's Going to Be OK!, talked about how she took her experience as a victim of trafficking to help rescue others and rebuild their lives. To help raise funds and gather needed resources for survivors, the organization will host a Hope and Pearls Gala on Jan. 20, 2024.
To further area nonprofits’ efforts to provide for those in need, the Credit Union of Texas aims to expand its education classes, currently offered to small businesses, to non-profits.
Featured Local Savings
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.