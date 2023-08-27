2023 Charitable Foundation Round Table-2.jpg

Several organizations gathered at the Courtyard by Marriott in Allen on Aug. 17 for a luncheon aimed at addressing needs in the community.

The Credit Union of Texas’ second annual Community Impact Roundtable Luncheon saw speakers from organizations including Chase Oaks Church, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County, City House, the Collin County Homeless Coalition, Best Buddies of North Texas, Community Garden Kitchen and It’s Going to be OK.

2023 Charitable Foundation Round Table-4.jpg
2023 Charitable Foundation Round Table-37.jpg
2023 Charitable Foundation Round Table-53.jpg
2023 Charitable Foundation Round Table-76.jpg

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments