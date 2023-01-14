Here are five things to do in Allen the week of Jan. 15
Sanskriti 2023
Allen community members are invited to a cultural extravaganza by JKYog’s Bal-Mukund and Youth Club at the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas 1450 North Watters Road.
From Jan. 20-22, youths will have an opportunity to showcase their talents. Trophies and medals are available for winners and certificates for all participants. Deadline to register a walk-on contestant is Jan. 21.
Contests range in a variety of categories including performing arts, literary and speech, visual arts, quizzes and strategy contests.
Sensory Friendly Dino Encounter
From 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, families are invited to the Dinosaur Company at 420 Century Pkwy to see dinosaurs up close.
The Sensory-Friendly Dino Encounter is a joint partnership with JCK Resources, which provides transitional education for young adults with special needs. JCK teachers and JCK interns — as well as members of The Dinosaur Company staff — will be manning the various activity stations.
Dallas Area Train Show
The North Texas Council of Railroad Clubs will host its annual Dallas Area Train Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21 and 22 at the Plano Event Center. The show includes elaborate displays by local enthusiasts, plus clinics, railroad music, scenery basics and more.
Heritage Village Open House
Allen residents are invited to learn more about their city’s history at the Allen Historical Guild’s monthly Heritage Village Tours.
From 2-4 p.m. Jan. 15, the village is open to the public.
Dallas Card Show
Area residents interested in buying, selling and trading sports cards are invited to the Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel and Convention Center at 777 Watters Creek Blvd for the Dallas Card Show.
Jan. 15 will be the last day for attendees to trade until the next card show.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
