ALLEN – Allen head boys basketball coach Clark Cipoletta made a promise to his team. He told his players they could cut down the net if they were to defeat Little Elm on Tuesday.
The Eagles earned at least a share of the District 5-6A title last week after they defeated Denton Guyer, 74-58, on their home court on Jan. 31. But Cipoletta wasn’t sure of the status of Prosper’s game against Denton Braswell that same night until well after his team’s game was over. Once it went final, and Prosper lost to Braswell, Allen had the title all to itself.
However, Allen wanted to celebrate the accomplishment on their home court. The Eagles did just that on Tuesday after earning a 70-52 win. Senior Femi Olaniyan, who poured in a game-high 19 points, was the first Eagle to climb a ladder and cut off a piece of the net located on the south end of the gymnasium. One by one, every Eagle used a pair of scissors to cut off a piece of the net.
“It’s something they will always remember, especially on senior night,” Cipoletta said.
Perhaps the most important thing that Allen (26-7 overall, 11-1 district) will remember the most from the game is a 25-point fourth-quarter explosion, which came after both teams struggled to shoot the ball during the first three quarters of play.
Little Elm (13-19, 2-10) came out firing. Senior guard Kenneth Gaines Jr. had the hot hand in the early-going. Gaines Jr. scored seven of his 11 points in the game’s first eight minutes, capped off by a fast-break layup to give the Lobos an 11-8 lead with 34.8 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
Freshman Kensington Candler poured in15 points to pace Little Elm.
But then the shots stopped falling for the Lobos – both teams, for that matter. And for as hard as Allen and Little Elm worked to set up shot opportunities, the two teams proceeded to go ice cold from the field.
Neither team reached 20 points until Olaniyan buried a 3-pointer with 3:02 remaining in the first half for a 20-14 Allen lead.
“It felt like there was a lid on the basket,” Cipoletta said. “Hats off to Little Elm. They’re really athletic. They play hard. They gave us fits, especially early. But we finally ended up getting stops, which allowed us to go out in transition, which made things a little easier.”
Olaniyan helped the Eagles snap out of their cold spell. He scored nine points in the second quarter on the power of three 3-pointers to give Allen a 29-23 halftime lead.
Junior Kaiden Myers opened the scoring in the second half for the Eagles with a dunk and followed with a 3-pointer, but Little Elm broke out of its cold spell. Candler floated a high shot off the backboard less than two minutes into the fourth quarter to bring the Lobos to within 45-39.
But Allen’s offense found its footing in the fourth quarter. Olaniyan blitzed Little Elm for seven points in a 58-second span to restore a double-digit lead for the Eagles. Senior Dylan Archey delivered the dagger. Archey scored 11 of his 14 points in the last eight minutes, the last three coming on a corner 3 for a 67-47 Allen lead.
“That’s what seniors do,” Cipoletta said. “Femi and Archey have put us on their back all year. They made big shots for us and bailed us out of some situations. Hats off to those guys. We wouldn’t be where we are without them.”
