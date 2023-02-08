Femi Olaniyan

Allen senior Femi Olaniyan cuts off a piece of the net to celebrate the Eagles winning the District 5-6A championship. Olaniyan scored 19 points in Allen’s 70-52 victory over Little Elm on Tuesday.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

ALLEN – Allen head boys basketball coach Clark Cipoletta made a promise to his team. He told his players they could cut down the net if they were to defeat Little Elm on Tuesday.

The Eagles earned at least a share of the District 5-6A title last week after they defeated Denton Guyer, 74-58, on their home court on Jan. 31. But Cipoletta wasn’t sure of the status of Prosper’s game against Denton Braswell that same night until well after his team’s game was over. Once it went final, and Prosper lost to Braswell, Allen had the title all to itself.

