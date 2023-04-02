Here are five things to do in and around Allen the week of April 2:
DJ Dance Party
Area residents will have a chance to dance at a DJ dance Party at the HUB beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Each week, the HUB selects a local DJ to rev up a crowd at its community events.
Scavenger hunt at the Village
Follow the Village at Allen Bunny Trail and find the hidden bunnies inside 12 stores from April 1-8. Receive fun treats and prizes along with the way and enter to win a grand prize gift basket valued at over $500.
Come out to the HUB at 6 p.m. Tuesday for an easter movie night, where families will get to see “Hop”.
The HUB is a family-friendly entertainment and restaurant venue featuring daily events including live music, outdoor movies, sports watch parties and more along with a variety of food and drink options. In conjunction with its movie nights, the HUB also holds its neighborhood nights at 5:30.
Flashlight Egg Hunt
Come out to Bethany Lakes Park on Thursday, April 6 and experience hunting for eggs after the sun goes down and while the moon is shining bright. Bring a flashlight and basket to gather eggs with your child.
Age groups will start their egg hunt at different times.
Ages 1-4: 7:30-7:50 p.m.
Ages 5-9: 7:55-8:10 p.m.
Ages 10-13: 8:20-8:35 p.m.
Trailblazer Dr. Eileen Tollett Garners addresses Allen Heritage Guild
Listen to the first female to serve on the Allen City Council at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 at the Allen Heritage Center, 100 E. Main St.
Over the course of nearly 50 years, Eileen Tollett has helped shape the Allen community into what it is today. In 1976, Tollett became the first woman elected to Allen City Council and continues to serve the Allen community. Call 214-509-4911 for additional information.
The event is free, and the public is invited.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
