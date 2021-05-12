The Allen City Council unanimously voted to formally canvass the results of the May 1 general election and call for two runoff elections for Places 3 and 5 in a Tuesday meeting.
A preceding ceremony outside the council chambers marked the transition of power between Place 1 incumbent Kurt Kizer and his newly sworn successor Daren Meis, the latter of which was sworn in and formally recognized as the electoral victor to enthusiastic applause.
Following the canvass, which took place immediately after the Allen City Council took the pledge of allegiance, Mayor Ken Fulk paid recognition to Kizer, a ceremonial act that included Fulk giving Kizer his name plate and a plaque that read, “In grateful appreciation for exceptional leadership - Kurt Kizer - Allen City Council - Place 1 - 2012-2021.”
“Hopefully, you recognize some of those pictures as being the products of your service on council, and I hope that you will proudly display that somewhere in your home,” Fulk said to Kizer while giving him the plaque. “I want to extend my heartfelt thanks and appreciation for all your service to the city before council and on council, and for some of the things I hope you’ll do in the future.”
Following Fulk’s remarks, Kizer congratulated Meis and read a prepared farewell statement.
“One piece of advice to council: I do urge you to continue to be open-minded,” Kizer said. “I have to remind myself that all the time, and remember that I represent all of Allen; not just the people that agree with me individually … It’s not about me, it’s about us.”
Meis entered the well seconds following this address, and upon being sworn in, was ceremonially given a “council pin” by his wife, Susan Meis.
