The Allen City Council officially recognized and swore in two incoming councilmen and paid tribute to an outgoing incumbent Tuesday evening.
In a preliminary ceremony, Councilmen Dave Cornette and Dave Shafer were recognized by Mayor Ken Fulk, as was the former councilman’s general and runoff election opponent, former Councilwoman Lauren Doherty.
“These last three years have gone by so very quickly and very slowly,” Doherty said to a crowd of over 100 people. “I think I’ve developed a thicker skin, a listening ear, a helping hand and a softer heart.”
Following Doherty’s address, Fulk called Cornette and Shafer to the podium to stand alongside current council members, at which point he officially presented the 2021-22 Allen City Council.
When asked what his plans are as a councilman, Shafer told Star Local Media, “Keep my campaign promises.” He also said he will be meeting with his electoral opponent, Philip Brewer, in two weeks.
Cornette and Doherty did not provide comment.
“The three newest members ran as a slate, so they’re very like-minded, they’re very conservative, so we’ll be more conservative than the last council,” Fulk said. “[Doherty] brought a lot to the table. She was very responsive as a council member. She did a good job with what she did; she just had some things that maybe some people disagreed with, but she did a fine job.”
Following the preliminary ceremony, Cornette and Shafer took their oaths of office at the council meeting, for which they were accompanied by their families. Enthusiastic applause erupted from the gallery as the two councilmen accepted their certificates of election from Fulk.
Minutes later, the newly sworn council members cast their first votes in favor of the Tuesday meeting’s consent agenda.
