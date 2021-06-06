In a turn of events corroborating the trajectory of early voting trends, Dave Cornette defeated incumbent Lauren Doherty in the runoff race for Allen City Council’s Place 3 seat, leading her by 9.64%.
While the votes have not been formally canvassed yet, Doherty still issued a concession Saturday night.
“I know y'all already know the results didn't go our way tonight,” she wrote on Facebook. “I want to thank everyone who supported me over the last three years. From the friends and family around the country who contributed, to the local supporters who volunteered, stood by me and helped me through, I am humbled to have earned your trust and so very grateful to have your friendship. I am proud of what we brought to the table at Allen City Hall. I think we made an impact. This was an amazing adventure and I am thankful that I was able to serve you.
“Congratulations to Dave Cornette. I wish him well in this next chapter of his life. Now I'm going to unplug and take a vacation with my family. I hope I'll see you around Allen one day soon.”
Cornette also took to Facebook to accept the results of the election, albeit with more brevity.
“Thank you Allen!” he wrote.
Meanwhile, Place 5 candidate Dave Shafer also won a decisive victory after he defeated his challenger, Philip Brewer, by a similar margin of 9.62%
“From the bottom of mine heart, thank you for the trust you’ve shown me. I look forward to representing each and every one of you. God bless,” Shafer said following the unveiling of the runoff results.
Like Doherty, Brewer also issued a concession in saying, “We ran a good, clean, positive campaign and I am proud of what we accomplished. New friendships have been made and old ones strengthened. And while we came up short in the end, we gave it our all, and I am proud to have had the opportunity to serve Allen. Thank you.”
Place 3
Dave Cornette (54.82% / 4,832)
Lauren Doherty (45.18% / 3,983)
Place 5
Dave Shafer (54.81% / 4,772)
Philip Brewer (45.19% / 3,935)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.