Women's History Month

From left to right: speakers Rashida A. Rasheed, Salima Madhani, Kim Sanchez and Lisa Hermes.

 Courtesy of the Dawoodi Bohra of Collin County

As part of Women’s History Month, the Dawoodi Bohra community of Collin County is hosting a virtual conference under the theme “Women Inspiring Women.”

The conference will be held via Zoom at 6:30pm on Friday, March 26.

Speakers include:

● Lisa Hermes, President and CEO, McKinney Chamber of Commerce

● Kim Sanchez, Founder, McKinney Little Free Pantry

● Salima Madhani, RN, Plano Ismaili community

● Rashida Rasheed, President, Burhani Women’s Association of Collin County

The distinguished panel of speakers is expected to discuss what has empowered them to make an impact in their communities and how they have overcome challenges as women in society.

The debate will be followed by “Celebrating Yourself - an Interactive Session to Celebrate You,” led by life coach and radio host Tasneem Kagalwala.

The Dawoodi Bohras of Collin County have lived and worked peacefully in the area for decades. Comprised of over 75 families, the Dawoodi Bohras of Collin County are in the process of constructing a mosque on Tennessee Street in McKinney, which is set for completion in 2021. As patriotic Americans, Dawoodi Bohras are committed to working with all communities in order to make a positive contribution to society. The Dawoodi Bohras have always believed in empowering women, giving all Bohras equal access to education and encouraging women to undertake fulfilling and challenging careers in a range of professions.

