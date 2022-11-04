The third time proved to be the charm for the Lake Dallas football team.
After being shut out in the second half in each of its two previous games, the Falcons flipped the script Thursday.
Junior quarterback Cade Bortnem threw for two touchdowns and junior tailback Sam McAfee capped a 21-0 second-half run for Lake Dallas, which rallied from a 14-10 halftime deficit to earn a playoff-clinching 31-14 victory against Denton at Falcon Stadium.
Both of Denton’s scores in the first half came on runs by senior Coco Brown.
After the Falcons got a 2-yard touchdown pass from Bortnem to sophomore Dylan Brauchle to tie the score at 7-7, the Broncos answered with a 5-yard run by Brown to take a 14-7 lead with 1:29 remaining in the first quarter.
Brown was the bell-cow of the Denton offense, carrying a whopping 33 times for 154 yards in his final high-school game.
But Lake Dallas (7-3) tightened the screws on defense and held Denton scoreless over the final three quarters, while going on a 24-0 run to cap off the action. The Broncos were held in check to the tune of 234 yards and 12 first downs.
Luan Le jump-started the Lake Dallas scoring flurry with a 20-yard field goal with 8:05 left in the second quarter to reduce the deficit to 14-10.
The second half was all Falcons.
Lake Dallas went ahead for good with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Bortnem to Ethan Blakeslee for a 17-14 lead with 10:01 remaining in the third quarter.
Bortnem threw for 110 yards and three touchdowns on 13-of-20 passing. The Falcon running game flexed its muscles, churning out 221 yards. McAfee rushed for 102 yards on 16 carries. Brauchle contributed 101 yards on 16 totes.
Lake Dallas will play Grapevine (9-1) in a Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff next week. It will be the first postseason game for the Falcons since 2018.
Flower Mound mounts big rally
The Jaguars used a 24-7 second-half surge to rally for a 38-28 win in Thursday’s season finale for both teams from Clark Stadium.
The Wolves built a commanding 21-0 lead on a 12-yard touchdown run by Dermot White, an 8-yard burst by Alex Smith and a 24-yard scamper by Darcy Hawkins with 9:14 remaining in the second quarter.
The running game was on point for both teams.
West rushed for 303 yards in the loss, while Flower Mound churned out a whopping 386 yards. White finished with 248 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Wolves. Yale Erdman had 214 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and two passing touchdowns on 101 yards through the air.
Flower Mound took the lead for good on a 32-yard run by Grant Satterfield with nine seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Allen’s early surge too much for Little Elm
One week after using a late rally to defeat Denton Braswell to earn its first District 5-6A victory of the season, Little Elm was unable to find the same magic in a 56-21 setback to Allen at Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex.
The Eagles did most of their damage in the first half to build a 42-14 halftime lead.
Allen churned out 472 yards of offense behind five passing touchdowns and 260 yards by junior quarterback Mike Hawkins. Davon Mitchell had three touchdown receptions on four catches for 99 yards.
Semaj Jordan-Rector rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 10:49 remaining in the second quarter to cap off a 16-play, 73-yard drive for Little Elm to reduce the Lobos’ deficit to 20-7.
But Allen answered with two passing touchdowns from Hawkins – the first a 23-yard strike to Mitchell and the second on a 36-yarder to Ashton Vine – to increase its lead to 35-7.
Little Elm’s second touchdown of the first half came on a 64-yard strike from junior quarterback Kellen Tasby to senior Kendyl Johnson.
Tasby completed 18 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns, and also had 41 rushing yards on nine carries. Jordan-Rector rushed for 76 yards and a score.
Argyle’s fast start proves too much for Creekview
The Eagles used a 21-0 first-quarter run to cruise to a 50-24 victory from Eagle Stadium on Thursday.
But the Mustangs had some great moments against the top-ranked team in Class 5A-Div. II.
Quarterback Jaiden Paige threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns on 21-of-31 passing. Jaiden Kelley caught eight passes for 150 yards and one score. Tre Johnson contributed seven catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Gerrian Smith added four pass receptions for 74 yards.
