Almost one month after the firing of seven detention officers in connection to Marvin Scott III’s death, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Tuesday press release that one of these officers successfully appealed their termination and got reinstated.
While five other officers also reportedly appealed their terminations, the results and statuses of their respective civil-service appeals processes are unclear at this time.
“Sheriff [Jim] Skinner terminated these detention officers’ employment following the Sheriff’s Office’s internal affairs investigation, which concluded that the officers violated well-established Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures,” the statement said. “Sheriff Skinner disagrees with this decision and is considering his options before the full Civil Service Commission.”
The identity of the officer has not been released.
This announcement was made amid calls for the arrests of all seven officers and increased transparency from the Sheriff’s Office. Last week, Scott’s family and the Collin County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the oldest civil rights organization in the United States, met with Collin County District Attorney personnel at the Collin County Courthouse, where a subsequent press conference with the family was scheduled.
“We still have no body cam, no video tape, nothing,” said Collin County NAACP President June Jenkins at the conference. “You ask the family to give you time to allow the process to work. You assured us of transparency and a fair process. We watch around the country as other Black men are murdered by officers. Body cams and videos are released within 35 hours, so 35 days is not acceptable.”
Scott, who was reportedly schizophrenic, was arrested in Allen on March 14 for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. After being admitted and discharged from Texas Presbyterian Hospital in Allen, he was booked in the Collin County Detention Center, where Skinner said he “exhibited some strange behavior” while in custody.
Officers reportedly tied him to a restraint bed, maced him and fastened a spit mask on his face. After being unresponsive, officers rushed him to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in McKinney, where he was pronounced dead.
Star Local Media reached out to the Scott family’s attorney, civil rights lawyer S. Lee Merritt, for comment regarding the officer’s reinstatement and has not yet heard back.
