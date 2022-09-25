DSC_3396a.jpg

Allen ISD's STEAM Center acquired a Triceratops on Monday

Allen ISD’s STEAM Center is now home to a Triceratops.

With the help of Allen’s Art Alliance, Larry Labue, executive director of the STEAM Center, has started a partnership with Allen’s Dinosaur Company, a branch of Billings productions specializing in animatronic dinosaurs. In addition to teaching students about dinosaurs and their environment during the late Cretaceous period, the center also plans on teaching students about the process of creating an animatronic dinosaur.

Students got to learn about how the animatronics in the triceratops worked after it was installed. 
High School students discussed the inner machinations of the animatronic triceratops. 

