Allen ISD’s STEAM Center is now home to a Triceratops.
With the help of Allen’s Art Alliance, Larry Labue, executive director of the STEAM Center, has started a partnership with Allen’s Dinosaur Company, a branch of Billings productions specializing in animatronic dinosaurs. In addition to teaching students about dinosaurs and their environment during the late Cretaceous period, the center also plans on teaching students about the process of creating an animatronic dinosaur.
“Over here at the STEAM Center, it's all about those real-world experiences, innovation, anything we can do to enhance the learning experience for our students,” Labue said. “As we started discussing different ideas, one of the ideas we had was to have one of the dinosaurs at the STEAM Center. A lot of people look at dinosaurs and think it's cool, but they don't realize that these are animatronic dinosaurs that have a lot of inter-STEAM mechanisms that make them work.”
Labue expressed his excitement in partnering with a local company that encapsulates all aspects of science, technology, engineering, art and math.
“The Dinosaur Company truly is a STEAM Facility,” he said. “They have artists, engineers, welders, robotics teams, when you think of STEAM, they have all of those people over there. They are a prime example of what we're training kids to do here.”
To Labue, the STEAM Center’s partnership with the Dinosaur Company will provide several learning opportunities for students. Labue said that the fifth grade and eight grade students that have come through the facility have expressed a lot of excitement over the triceratops and its inner machinations. High school robotics students got to look at the hardware that went into building the dinosaur and discussed how they could replicate it, Labue said.
“That's really what's grabbing the kids' (attention),” he said. “It's that animatronics component.”
With the new partnership, Labue said there are several opportunities for student internships, possibly helping the Dinosaur Company putting together lessons for Allen students and more.
On Oct. 29, the STEAM Center will open to the community for its Fall Fest, and it is then that attendees will get to see the triceratops in action.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.