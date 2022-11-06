Here are five things to do in Allen the week of Nov. 6th:
Sitar by Anjan Saha
Allen community members are invited to Meditative Strings: Sitar by Anjan Saha at 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Allen Public Library.
An empaneled artist of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Saha has learned sitar under the apprenticeship of Debiprosad Chatterjee. Saha has been awarded with the National Scholarship from the India’s Department of Culture in 1992 and 1998. Saha has been performing since 1998, giving a number of performances in different cities in Germany, France, Slovenia, Croatia, Belgium, Montenegro, Kuwait, Qatar, East Asia and America.
Open jam sessions
Residents are invited to join the First United Methodist Church in Allen for an open jam session where musicians of all abilities can enjoy making music together. These gatherings on Mondays begin at 7 p.m. and meet in the church’s atrium or in the courtyard, as the weather permits.
Neath the Wreath
The four-day holiday gift market hosts over 13,000 shoppers and over 125 merchants annually from throughout Texas and beyond from Nov. 10-14 at 777 Watters Creek Blvd. The market features the best in unique holiday and home décor, ladies' clothing, accessories, gifts, jewelry, children’s items, gourmet food and more.
Veterans Day
Veterans Day is a special occasion at Allen Senior Recreation Center. Enjoy patriotic music, inspiration from a guest speaker and a special tribute to the veterans present at the event. Open to the public. Following the program, Veterans plus one guest are invited to a free luncheon. Space is limited. Online registration is available through Allen Parks and Recreation.
STEAM-Powered Dinosaurs
Children grades kindergarten and up are invited to the Allen Public Library from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Nov. 8 to learn how The Dinosaur Company uses science, technology, engineering, art and math to make animatronic dinosaurs and see one up close. Seating is limited to 287.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
