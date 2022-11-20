Here are five things to do in Allen the week of Nov. 20.
Dino Family Fun
Families with children ages 3 and up are invited to the Allen Public Library for some dino family fun from 3-4 p.m. Nov. 21. Crack into a dinosaur egg and enjoy other "dino-mite activities" come-and-go, while supplies last.
Santa’s Wonderland returns to Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s invites families to the tradition of visiting Santa Claus this holiday season during the annual Santa’s Wonderland experience. Through Dec. 24, children will have a chance to take a free photo with Santa.
Small business Saturday
For Small business Saturday on Nov. 26, residents are encouraged to shop local and support Allen businesses. Some local businesses will have special activities planned for shoppers.
Sit with Santa at Watters Creek
Visits with Santa daily begin on Nov. 21 at Watters Creek and continue through Dec. 24. Reservations are recommended and walk-in visits are offered as space allows.
Heritage Village open house
Come tour Allen Heritage Village during its open house from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 20. Each month, Allen Heritage Village gives open tours on the third Sunday.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
