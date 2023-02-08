ALLEN – With the District 5-6A title on the line Tuesday night, Little Elm sophomore guard Shiloh Kimpson used that as motivation.
“It was a big game tonight,” she said. “We didn’t want to lose because it would have been a three-way tie between us, Denton Braswell and Allen. We wanted to make sure that we were prepared for this.”
Little Elm isn’t one for sharing.
Not only did Kimpson come through in the clutch with one big shot after another, it proved to be a sister action. Shiloh poured in 13 of her 22 points in the first half, while older sister, Amarachi, scored 17 of her game-high 24 points in the second half to pace the Lady Lobos to a 69-56 win over Allen.
“I prepared myself for this game,” Shiloh said. “I just had to have confidence and show up.”
Moments after the conclusion of the game, Little Elm head coach Ken Tutt received the district championship trophy near the scorer’s table. That set off a celebration a few feet away. Players and coaches gathered for a few pictures with the trophy. It was the first district championship won by Little Elm in girls basketball since the 2001-02 season and first overall for the school since Little Elm became a Class 6A school in 2020.
Tutt said the manner in which last season ended helped set up Little Elm’s run to its first district championship in 21 years – and the Lady Lobos won’t settle for a second consecutive first-round exit in the playoffs. Little Elm draws Plano East in the bi-district round next week at a time and location to be determined.
“The way we ended last season kind of set the tone for this season,” he said. “Losing that first playoff game against Plano made us hungry, made us lock in a little more and pay attention to details. It’s kind of carried over into this season.”
Little Elm (27-5 overall, 12-2 District 5-6A) led from start to finish on Tuesday, and it was hot shooting from behind the arc that allowed the Lady Lobos to assume control. Amarachi buried her first 3-pointer of the night from long range 71 seconds into the game. Shiloh Kimpson then sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a layup by senior Alexis Cortez to give Little Elm a 9-2 lead.
“Shiloh means a lot to this team,” Tutt said. “She has been starting to come into her own. She is starting to figure out the game. She is starting to think about the game more as a true point guard. She’s really taken on that role of being more aggressive and taking what the defense gives her.”
Little Elm’s guards, as a whole, gave Allen fits. The Lady Lobos used their athleticism and speed to penetrate past the Lady Eagles’ defense, setting up short jump shots and long 3-point attempts. Junior Madison Martin used a spin move to drive past an Allen defender, then converted a three-foot shot to give Little Elm a 25-13 lead with 4:05 remaining in the second quarter.
Martin finished with seven points. Sophomore Raniyah Hunt poured in six points.
“We have some very, quick athletic guards, but are also very intelligent,” Tutt said. “They’re very competitive. They’re the leaders of our team. They pretty much make us go.”
But just when Little Elm appeared that it was going to take control, Allen responded with a run of its own.
The Lady Eagles answered the Lady Lobos’ early second-quarter surge with an 11-7 run to end the second quarter. Senior Raimi McCrary converted a free throw and senior Simone Richmond then buried a corner 3-pointer to reduce Allen’s deficit to 32-25.
McCrary and Richmond were brilliant in defeat, scoring 17 points apiece for Allen.
Allen continued to remain within arm’s length of Little Elm. The Lady Eagles continued to grab offensive rebound after offensive rebound to create second-chance opportunities. Allen reduced the deficit to 53-46 after junior Aryn Roberts made a layup with 4:47 remaining in the ballgame.
But Little Elm proceeded to wear down Allen. Amarachi Kimpson scored five straight points to restore a double-digit lead for the Lady Lobos. Sophomore forward Staci Pettie then converted a pair of layups to increase Little Elm’s lead to 61-47.
Allen (26-8, 10-4) finished in third place in 5-6A and will draw Coppell in bi-district for the second consecutive season. The Lady Eagles seek revenge after losing 63-39 to the Cowgirls last year.
