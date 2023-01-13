Redevelopment of Downtown Allen is underway after Allen City Council approved changes to the area’s development code.
Changing the area from a central business district to a downtown district allows Allen to redefine how each section of downtown is developed and what purpose it could serve.
“The Downtown Revitalization Plan that was provided to Allen City Council in July 2022 by the Downtown Steering Committee represented the community’s vision for downtown,” said Marc Kurbansade, Community Development Director with the city of Allen. “This new zoning action approved by City Council provides the guidelines and regulatory mechanisms to ensure that Downtown Allen is developed or redeveloped in concert with that vision.”
Downtown Allen will comprise of one overall district — the Downtown District — subdivided into three overlay districts to help further distinguish each area’s intended use. Each overlay district will also have its own corresponding residential density and building height limits.
The Downtown District replaces the Central Business District as the new overall district in Downtown Allen. The Cultural Core Overlay will serve as the central part of the Downtown District and the core area where the oldest storefronts from the early 1900s exist. It is intended to form the heart of the downtown through mixed-use development with active pedestrian-scale development. The Cottonwood Creek Overlay will be intended to serve as a mixed-use area focusing on activating Cottonwood Creek for pedestrians. The residential transition overlay will support the revitalization of the Downtown District by providing for appropriate transitions between the higher-density commercial and mixed-use development in the Downtown District and the surrounding single-family residential neighborhoods.
Kurbansade highlighted how Downtown Allen is a collage of unique subsections spanning over its 241 acres of land. By designating certain overlay districts to these areas, the city aims to preserve these areas’ characteristics.
"The Cultural Core Overlay is where the remnants of the downtown’s oldest buildings exist,” he said. “With the new zoning regulations, this area will have lower density structures compared to other parts of downtown and will be primarily non-residential in nature to reflect that historical character.”
In a previous article, Kurbansade told the Allen American that rezoning downtown is the city’s first step toward redevelopment.
Following the approval of downtown’s rezoning, council approved a new Downtown Design Review Board to hear, review and recommend items related to Downtown Allen.
The board will be comprised of seven members and is open to residents and business owners.
“Experience in real estate development, architecture, landscape architecture, planning, urban design or a similar professional field is beneficial but not required,” the city said.
Applications must be submitted by Feb. 1. Applications will be reviewed by the Council Nominating Committee with board terms expected to begin in March.
Interested readers can apply at cityofallen.org/FormCenter/City-Secretary-2/Downtown-Design-Review-Board-Application-282
