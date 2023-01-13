IMG_9859.jpg

Allen's downtown revitalization aims to build off its history as a rail district in the early 1900s. 

 Winston Henvey

Redevelopment of Downtown Allen is underway after Allen City Council approved changes to the area’s development code.

Changing the area from a central business district to a downtown district allows Allen to redefine how each section of downtown is developed and what purpose it could serve.

