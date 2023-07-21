Downtown Allen is in its early stages of transforming into a community hub.
First settled in the 1940s, the city first served as a trading stop for the Houston and Texas Central Railroad.
Since then, businesses have come and gone, while signature elements defined downtown as its known today, including the library, Allen Heritage Village, Rodenbaugh’s Flooring America and more.
For decades, Allen residents have wondered what the future holds for Downtown Allen. Since 2021, a resident-led subcommittee has received and given input on what the community would like to see downtown.
“Allen is now poised for new possibilities which embrace its historic roots while planning for a vibrant future,” the city said on its website.
Allen Community Development Director Marc Kurbansade said the subcommittee brought some visions for downtown before council in late 2022 that would help drive more foot traffic downtown.
“We all agreed that downtown was definitely being underutilized, and there was great potential there,” he said.
By January 2023, Downtown Allen was rezoned from a central business district to a downtown district, allowing the city to legally revitalize downtown to match the community’s vision.
“Now, we have the building blocks in place,” Kurbansade said. “Next step is what we're in the middle of right now, which is recruiting businesses to find those catalyst projects to begin our downtown development. That's what we're in the midst of right now.”
According to resident feedback, the new vision for downtown will include more dining and shopping options, community events and more things to do while preserving downtown’s historic feel.
“What we saw in our downtown vision plan was a walkable destination where residents can visit when friends and family come to town,” Kurbansade said. “They want a place where they can seek family-friendly entertainment. I think that's what we saw most. They want a gathering place.”
The city of Allen is in the midst of creating a destination where people want to be and where residents can have chance encounters with each other while out and about.
“I think that's the importance of any open space — to get the community out there and experience new things,” Kurbansade said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
