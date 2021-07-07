Arrest records from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office show that the Allen Police Department made 11 arrests for offenses related to drunk-driving around Fourth of July weekend.
While drunk-driving arrests surrounding the holiday weekend are generally expected to corroborate reported trends of more intoxicated driving than usual, the Sheriff’s Office data does not appear to show any abnormal number of arrests for crimes such as driving while intoxicated.
More specifically, records show that Allen Police Department made two arrests for such offenses in the early morning of Saturday, with a third one reported later that afternoon. The following morning saw a reported number of two arrests for intoxicated driving, while Monday morning saw two of three for the day. One subsequent arrest for the offense was reported later that evening, with two more being reported Tuesday morning.
Of these 10 arrests, eight were made by Allen Police Department between Friday and Monday, a number which is identical to that of the previous weekend of June 25-27, which saw one drunk-driving arrest early Friday morning, three Saturday morning, one Saturday night, three Sunday morning, one Sunday night and three Monday morning.
Allen Police Department personnel did not respond to numerous requests for comment.
