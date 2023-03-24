Josh Daley Allen

Allen junior Josh Daley scores a goal in the first half of the Eagles’ 3-0 win over Lewisville on Friday night from Max Goldsmith Stadium.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

LEWISVILLE – Allen head boys soccer coach Kim Fullerton understood that some of the best teams in the state would be knocked out in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

With districts 5-6A and 6-6A accounting for 10 of the top 15 ranked teams in the state’s highest classification – both the boys’ and girls’ divisions – Fullerton told his team that they needed to be on their A-game Friday against Lewisville, which, like Allen, was a regional quarterfinalist a year ago.

