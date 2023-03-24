LEWISVILLE – Allen head boys soccer coach Kim Fullerton understood that some of the best teams in the state would be knocked out in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
With districts 5-6A and 6-6A accounting for 10 of the top 15 ranked teams in the state’s highest classification – both the boys’ and girls’ divisions – Fullerton told his team that they needed to be on their A-game Friday against Lewisville, which, like Allen, was a regional quarterfinalist a year ago.
The Eagles were more than up for the challenge.
Allen started strong and got a pair of goals from senior Evan Pustejovsky and one from junior Josh Daley, as the Eagles cruised to a 3-0 victory against Lewisville at Max Goldsmith Stadium. The Eagles advance to area and will play Irving Nimitz next week at a time, location and date yet to be determined.
Final: Allen 3, Lewisville 0Evan Pustejovsky with two goals for the Eagles, who will likely face Irving in area next week. pic.twitter.com/8ohK5o2BSQ
“It would have been this kind of game for any one of the four teams on our side and any of the four teams on their side,” Fullerton said. “We knew it was a big test. We just knew that we had to outwork the other team today. We stuck to the plan and adjusted when we needed to.”
Lewisville (15-4-5) looked to take advantage of playing on its home field, but Allen took it to the Farmers, especially when it came to time of possession.
The Eagles (16-2-5) also excelled on throws into the box. Allen capitalized on its size advantage to take a 2-0 halftime lead. A throw-in by junior Osiramah Iyamah was redirected on a header by Pustejovsky in the 20th minute for the goal.
Pustejovsky’s first goal came not long after a one-handed save by Lewisville senior goalkeeper Edwin Beltran, who also made a diving stop on junior Josh Daley on a two-touch ball by Allen. The Farmers also had a near breakaway for senior DJ Koulai later in the first half, but the play was ruled offside.
With the half nearing, Allen put a huge dent in Lewisville’s attempt at a comeback. Senior Dylan Berry connected with Daley on a free kick. Daley dribbled up the left side and kicked the ball in the back of the net for a goal and a 2-0 Eagles lead with 5:44 remaining in the first half.
“We got a lot of long balls, second, third balls in,” Fullerton said. “We had to change up our formation a little bit to what they were doing. It’s usually not our style of play, but today, we were able to adjust.”
In search of an answer, Lewisville finally strung together more possession in the game’s final 20 minutes.
The Farmers looked to get the ball to Koulai, who has scored 32 of Lewisville’s 48 goals on the season. But for as much as Koulai and his Farmer teammates tried, they couldn’t get one past Allen senior goalkeeper Alec Setterberg. Setterberg also benefitted from great play by the Eagles’ back line, which applied double teams on Koulai anytime he was close to the goal.
“Allen showed their quality,” said Brandon McCallum, Lewisville head coach. “We couldn’t deal with the flighted balls in the air. They scored off a throw-in on their first goal. The second half, we were chasing the game a little bit, trying to get one. They get one on a counter. But credit to them. They scouted us well.”
After all of that offensive pressure by Lewisville, one rush up the field was all it took for Allen to reclaim the momentum.
Lewisville whiffed off on a shot attempt, and Allen had numbers the other way. The ball landed on the foot of Pustejovsky and he kicked the ball in the left side of the net for a 3-0 Eagles lead with 9:49 remaining in the ballgame.
“Both were just gritty goals,” he said. “We had to work hard. As you can see, my legs gave out on the second one. So I just had to push that extra step. Our team needed it and it was great to win that game.”
Eagles soar in bi-district win: See the best photos from Allen's 3-0 win over Lewisville
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.