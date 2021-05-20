Early voting for the 2021 runoff election will begin Monday and run through May 29 and June 1, and the results could significantly change the makeup of Allen City Council.
For this slate of ballots, residents will decide on the successor of former Mayor Pro Tem Gary Caplinger, who resigned from his Place 5 seat on Feb. 23 following his arrest for two counts of possession of child pornography. This vacancy will either be filled by Dave Shafer or Philip Brewer.
If current polling keeps up, Shafer could potentially win a decisive victory against his challenger, as Brewer trailed in second place by 655 votes in the May 1 election. Place 5 candidates Diane Martin and Edson Mureeba split an aggregated 1,055 votes in the general election.
Voters will also have a say in whether Place 3 incumbent Lauren Doherty keeps her seat, a prospect that is being significantly challenged by her opponent, Dave Cornette. In the May 1 general election, Doherty maintained a narrow lead over Cornette by 73 votes, while the other Place 3 candidates – Joey Herald, Joseph Kevin Jackson and Kenneth Wineburg, Jr. – collectively received 1,652 votes.
“I am reaching out to as many voters as possible to make sure they know that this election is not over,” Doherty said. “I will continue to give them information about what is happening at the city and request their feedback on controversial issues, and I will continue to be responsible with our taxpayer dollars. If they feel I have represented them well, I hope they make a plan to vote again.”
“We have been approaching with an intensive ground game,” Cornette said. “Block walking daily, between rain drops. We have gained several endorsements including former candidate Joey Herald, Collin County Realtors Association, several leases of the community including former Council Member Ross Obermeyer, former Mayor Steve and his wife, Sally Terrell. I even have a meet-and-greet Saturday after block walking.
The competitive nature of Allen’s runoff election has been a subject of intense focus by local activists and organizers. While it is customary for Allen’s municipal elections to be nonpartisan, the Collin County Republican Party has endorsed Shafer and Cornette, while Doherty has been endorsed by the Collin County Democratic Party. Neither party has endorsed Brewer.
The 2021 runoff election will take place on June 5. More information and resources, including polling locations and sample ballots, can be found online at collincountytx.gov/elections.
