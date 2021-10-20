Early voting for Allen’s municipal election became available to residents on Monday and will continue to be offered through Oct. 29. Allen residents will have an option to approve or disapprove $23.6 million bond items and term limits for city officials.
The bond items on the ballot will collectively earmark $23.6 million for improvements of Allen ISD facilities. To raise civic engagement and awareness, Allen ISD officials curated a series of facility tours to demonstrate the necessity of the bond items and the conditions they are intended to address. The last of these tours took place Sunday afternoon, one day before the start of early voting.
Happening in concurrence with Allen ISD’s bond election is the city of Allen’s charter amendment election, which was authorized by Allen City Council in an April 13 meeting following what Mayor Ken Fulk described as lively community demand.
“People wanted the term limits so bad that they would vote for it regardless of whether it was really the right thing or not,” Fulk said in the meeting.
The Allen and Allen ISD ballot propositions are as follows:
Allen Charter Amendment Election
Proposition A: A proposition codifying term limits (with each term amounting to three years) wherein members of Allen City Council cannot serve more than three consecutive terms and are subject to a lifetime service limit of 18 years.
Proposition B: A proposition allowing candidates who have exhausted their term limits to “sit out” an election year before running for another term, with the exception of a mayoral candidate running for council and vice versa.
Allen ISD Bond Election
Proposition A: A proposition authorizing the issuance of a $15.9 million bond, which would be used to repair and update Allen High School’s tennis courts, the Allen ISD Activity Center and the Lowery Freshman Center’s weight room.
Proposition B: A proposition authorizing the issuance of a $7.7 million bond, which would be used to repair and update turf fields and tracks at multiple facilities.
For more information, including polling locations and sample ballots, go to https://www.cityofallen.org/956/Elections.
