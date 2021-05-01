Early vote totals released by Collin County at 7 p.m. show a narrow race between Allen City Council’s Place 3 incumbent Lauren Doherty and her primary opponent, Dave Cornette, as the former is only beating the latter by 103 votes.
Other challengers for the seat – Joey Herald, Joseph Kevin Jackson and Kenneth Wineburg, Jr. – collectively comprise less than 1,300 votes, exactly half of Cornette’s early voter turnout.
The race for Place 1 is also a rather crowded one in that it features six candidates, including frontrunners Daren Meis and Dwight Burns. If current polling keeps up, Meis will likely win a decisive victory against Burns, as he is leading early numbers by over 10%. Competitors Christopher Gaspard, Malcom J. Wilkinson, Nathan Polsky and Andre Hines have received less than 200 votes each.
Meanwhile, Place 5’s electoral challenge is a bit more competitive, as Dave Shafer is beating challenger Philip Brewer by less than 350 votes. Place 5 contender Diane Martin has a total of 586 early votes, while Edson Mureeba has less than 200.
This story is developing, as Election Day results are forthcoming.
Place 1
Daren Meis (50.19% / 3,117)
Dwight Burns (39.14% / 2,431)
Christopher Gaspard, Malcom J. Wilkinson, Nathan Polsky and Andre Hines received less than 200 votes each.
Place 3
Lauren Doherty (42.08% / 2,703)
Dave Cornette (40.47% / 2,600)
Joey Herald (14.98% / 962)
Joseph Kevin Jackson and Kenneth Wineburg, Jr. received less than 200 votes each.
Place 5
Dave Shafer (46.98% / 2,890)
Philip Brewer (41.39% / 2,546)
Diane Martin (9.53% / 586)
Edson Mureeba received less than 200 votes.
