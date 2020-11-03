Collin County has released early voting numbers for local, state and national elections.
Through early voting numbers, Susan Fletcher (R) leads for the County Commissioner Precinct 1 election followed by Courtney Brooks (D). Fletcher has secured 58.4% of the recorded vote with 73,006 votes followed by 51,818 votes for Brooks.
Early voting numbers place Darrell Hale (R) leading for County Commissioner Precinct 3 ahead of Dianne Mayo (D). Hale has secured 61% of the early vote with 68,689 votes compared to Mayo’s 44,456 votes.
The numbers include totals for early votes and mail ballots, as reported by Collin County's Early Ballots-Accumulated Totals report.
According to early voting numbers from the Texas Secretary of State, Van Taylor (R) is leading the race for U.S. Representative District 3 with 54.95% of the vote (208,954 votes). Taylor leads ahead of contender Lulu Seikaly (D), who has 164,038 votes. Contender Christopher Claytor (L) has 7,243 votes.
Early voting numbers from the Texas Secretary of State show Matt Shaheen (R) leading in the race for Texas House of Representatives District 66 with just 49.61% of the vote and 39,041 votes. Contender Sharon Hirsch (D) secured 48.7% of early vote numbers (38,323).
Early voting numbers from the Texas Secretary of State show Jeff Leach (R) leading in the race for Texas House District 67 over contender Lorenzo Sanchez (D). Leach has secured 51.62% of the early vote (44,541) compared to 41,742 votes for Sanchez.
Candy Noble (R) secured 58.95% of early vote numbers for Texas House District 89 with 52,820 votes. Sugar Ray Ash (D) has 34,666 votes and Ed Kless (L) has 2,115, according to the Texas Secretary of State elections database.
