Patrick Crusius mug
Courtesy of El Paso Police Department

In a landmark ruling, a federal judge sentenced Patrick Crusius, the perpetrator of one of the deadliest attacks targeting Latinos in modern United States history, to 90 consecutive life terms on Friday.

Crusius, 24, from Allen, pleaded guilty to 90 federal charges, including hate crimes and firearms offenses, related to the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart that claimed the lives of 23 individuals.

