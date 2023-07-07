In a landmark ruling, a federal judge sentenced Patrick Crusius, the perpetrator of one of the deadliest attacks targeting Latinos in modern United States history, to 90 consecutive life terms on Friday.
Crusius, 24, from Allen, pleaded guilty to 90 federal charges, including hate crimes and firearms offenses, related to the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart that claimed the lives of 23 individuals.
During the hearing, the defendant, devoid of any emotion, faced the consequences of his actions. Defense attorney Joe Spencer delivered an allocution on behalf of Crusius, stating that the shooter took responsibility for the harm caused and attributing the rampage to severe mental illness. However, the prosecution vehemently rejected this assertion, describing Crusius as a "vessel of insidious violence" and a danger to society.
Survivors and relatives of the victims were visibly emotional during the proceedings, with tears being shed as the defense attorney spoke. Some family members directed their anger towards Crusius as he was escorted out of the courtroom, expressing their resolve to hold him accountable.
While the federal sentencing provides some closure, Crusius still faces a potential death penalty in a separate state case, where he has pleaded not guilty to capital murder charges. Throughout the sentencing hearing, victims' loved ones and survivors shared powerful victim impact statements, emphasizing the enduring effects of the shooter's actions.
Crusius' defense attorney asserted that his client suffers from a "broken brain" and a "history of severe mental illness," denying any claims of racism. The attorney highlighted that Crusius' struggles had been documented since childhood.
Authorities have previously stated that Crusius intentionally targeted Mexican people and immigrants during the Walmart attack. It was disclosed that eight of the victims were Mexican nationals. Crusius is believed to have posted a hate-filled manifesto online minutes before the shooting, espousing xenophobic and White supremacist beliefs.
The emotional testimonies during the sentencing hearing included that of a young survivor, who described the profound impact of the violence on her life, stating that she is no longer as happy as she used to be. Another teenage witness recalled the horror of the shooting, vividly recounting the traumatic experience.
