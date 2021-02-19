The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) ended Emergency Alert Level 3 operations Friday morning.
"There is enough generation on the electric system to allow us to begin to return to more normal operating conditions," said Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin.
No additional outages were needed overnight to keep power supply and electric demand in balance, and only a few generating units tripped.
Electric utilities continue to address remaining customer outages. Customers should contact their electric provider if they are without power.
Customers that are without power likely fall into one of these three categories:
- Areas out due to ice storm damage on the distribution system
- Areas that were taken out of service due to the energy emergency load shed that need to be restored manually (i.e., sending a crew to the location to reenergize the line)
- Large industrial facilities that voluntarily went offline to help during this energy emergency
As of 7:30 a.m., approximately 34,000 MW of generation remains on forced outage due to this winter weather event. Of that, nearly 20,000 MW is thermal generation and the rest is wind and solar.
