Did you know that your attitude - or mindset – may be having an acute impact on your job search? According to Dr. Suzette Plaisance Bryan, lecturer in the Executive Master’s Program in the Naveen Jindal School of Management at the University of Texas in Dallas, your attitude – or mindset - could be limiting your potential in all areas of your life.
Bryan will be the expert speaker at the May 12 Zoom meeting that is being offered by the St. Jude Career Alliance Ministry. Bryan will examine the concept of mindset as developed by Stanford University psychologist Carol Dweck and her teams at Harvard and Stanford Universities. In her presentation, Bryan will explore how the simple concept of growth mindset vs. fixed mindset can have profound implications for your life, both professionally and personally.
Bryan has an extensive background in human resources, leadership development and corporate training and development. A former tenured college professor teaching organizational communication courses to both undergraduate and graduate students, Bryan has presented at numerous conferences, including ones in Athens, Greece; Belfast, Ireland and Vevey, Switzerland. Her work has been published by the Consortium for the Study of Emotional Intelligence in Organizations. Bryan has also published book chapters and articles in academic and professional journals. In addition, she is the co-author of Scripts and Communication for Relationships. Bryan has worked as head of training for a large organization in Dallas, for Nestle Health Science as a leadership and organizational development specialist and for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana as a leadership development consultant. She has completed a six-month program in the Foundations of Neuroleadership, earning a certificate of distinction.
The St. Jude Career Alliance Ministry provides tools that job seekers can use to create a strategy and tactics for finding a new job. Each expert speaker presentation is designed to provide participants with insights for achieving quick employment. The St. Jude Career Alliance Ministry will meet via Zoom at 9 a.m. for this meeting.
For more information, visit www.stjudecareeralliance.com or email careeralliance@stjudeparish.com.
