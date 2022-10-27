1.jpg

From their front yard to the stage, a father-son duo brings a production like no other to the Allen Contemporary Theatre.

From Friday night through Saturday evening, Oct. 28-29, the Allen Contemporary Theatre, located at 1210 E Main St, Suite 300, presents "Dr. Montague’s Carnival of the Bizarre" – a series of vignettes featuring an array of characters including Regenbogen, the disco vampire, Death and his mother, the wild man, the Marvelous Mrs. She Wolf and more.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

