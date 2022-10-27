From their front yard to the stage, a father-son duo brings a production like no other to the Allen Contemporary Theatre.
From Friday night through Saturday evening, Oct. 28-29, the Allen Contemporary Theatre, located at 1210 E Main St, Suite 300, presents "Dr. Montague’s Carnival of the Bizarre" – a series of vignettes featuring an array of characters including Regenbogen, the disco vampire, Death and his mother, the wild man, the Marvelous Mrs. She Wolf and more.
Bill and Bishop Wash have been putting together productions in Allen for nearly 20 years. Starting as a front yard production, the father-son duo have gathered an audience over 200 strong to watch their annual Halloween performance.
“My dad is the king of Halloween,” Bishop said. “Everybody knew our front yard growing up. Everybody came to know it because every year, we had something new. One year, it's a coffin with some fences around it, the next year it's an electric chair with strobe light going on. We'd add fog machines and kept trying to up the ante.”
By 2006, the two devised a plan for a show.
“We'd round up all the neighborhood kids and put on a show,” Bill said. “All the different kids did different things. During the first year, we had maybe 20-30 people show up. By the fourth year, the last year we did this, I counted over 200 people in our front yard. It was blocking up the street on Halloween night. Everyone was there.”
As the show grew more popular, residents from as far as Frisco would visit the Wash house to see the spectacle.
While Bishop attended college, the annual show was put on hold. Bill recalls neighbors knocking on his door asking if the play was still on.
“I felt like I was letting down the community,” Bill said. “I had to go into the storage unit and get out all the decorations, and it was pure joy.”
The two decided to take their production beyond the front yard this year. Bill, as a master set builder for the Allen Contemporary Theatre, was able to bring his and Bishop’s show to the stage.
After reworking the script, the two created a new show that kept the heart of their original front yard productions.
“These actors took these characters and really breathed life into them,” Bill said. “To see what you wrote down on paper then see a three-dimensional person doing that character, each one has embraced their characters so much, and they've done an incredible job. The director, Nancy, has done a fantastic job. She has dug things out of these people and given them enough free reign to develop these characters on their own.”
If the show garners good reception, Bill and Bishop said they would like to grow the production, bringing it to other local theaters and continuing to premier new shows in Allen.
“I want to fill these seats for one reason,” Bill said. “These guys deserve to have a full house every single night. They are incredible. They're so talented, and they blow me away.”
