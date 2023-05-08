The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced that vehicle retrieval will resume at 10 a.m. Monday, May 8, for those who left vehicles at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday in the wake of the shooting at the shopping center.
People with vehicles at the shopping center should go to the Edge Skate Park, 201 St. Mary Drive in Allen. Individuals will be transported to the Allen Premium Outlets to retrieve their vehicles. Be sure to have your car keys with you. This service will end at 2 p.m. Monday. The shopping center will remain closed, and no one will be allowed to enter any store.
A Family Assistance Center will also open at 10 a.m. Monday, May 8, to provide support services and crisis assistance will be offered, to include mental health crisis, spiritual care, and potential financial assistance. The Family Assistance Center's services are available to those directly impacted by the event at the Allen Premium Outlets on May 6.
The local of the center is the Allen Recreation Center, 451 St. Mary Drive, Allen, Texas. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Community partners providing services include the American Red Cross, LifePath Systems, Salvation Army, Allen Police Department, Department of Public Safety, Victim Services, Texas Office of the Attorney General, crime victim compensation program and the Collin County Child Advocacy Center.
