The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced that vehicle retrieval will resume at 10 a.m. Monday, May 8, for those who left vehicles at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday in the wake of the shooting at the shopping center.

People with vehicles at the shopping center should go to the Edge Skate Park, 201 St. Mary Drive in Allen. Individuals will be transported to the Allen Premium Outlets to retrieve their vehicles. Be sure to have your car keys with you. This service will end at 2 p.m. Monday. The shopping center will remain closed, and no one will be allowed to enter any store.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments