Here are five things to do in Allen the week of Nov. 13.
Be the Hero fall festival
Credit Union of Texas has partnered with Be the Match in its search for heroes.
From 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Nov. 19, residents are invited to the Dinosaur Company to conduct a cheek swab to see if you're a DNA match for a cancer patient in desperate need. Those who match can volunteer to help a patient with a life threatening illness receive the treatment they need by having healthy cells transplanted into them.
Bring the family to this event for fun activities such as face painting, a trackless train, blowup axe throwing, free dinosaur tours, raffle prizes, and get a free meal from the Community Grill Food Truck.
Holiday Movie Night
Join the Holiday Movies event series at The Grove.
Residents are invited out to the Grove from 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 18 to watch “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
The Grove is located at 190 E Stacy Rd.
Santa’s Wonderland returns to Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s invites families to the tradition of visiting Santa Claus this holiday season during the annual Santa’s Wonderland experience. Through Dec. 24, children will have a chance to take a free photo with Santa.
See autumn in action
As November settles in, Allen has a multitude of parks and trails for residents to enjoy the changing of leaves. From Bethany Lakes Park to Connemara Meadow Nature Preserve, Allen parks are the place to see the leaves change color.
Light the night
Experience the holiday spirit with caroling, children's holiday crafts, hot cocoa, carriage rides, and festive entertainment from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 in Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm. At 6:30 p.m., Santa will arrive to light the tree and enjoy the glittery display of 145,000 lights synchronized to music, all topped off with a fireworks show.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.