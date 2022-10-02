Here are five things to do in Allen the week of Oct. 2nd:
Navratri celebration
Through Oct. 4, the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas, located at 1450 North Watters Road, will celebrate Navratri, the nine nights festival, in which people worship the Goddess Durga.
Attendees are invited to dance, shop, stroll and celebrate Navratri.
National Night Out
National Night Out will be on Oct. 4 and will serve as an opportunity to make connections between the Allen Police Department and Allen residents.
Residents who are planning to have a block party or NNO event and would like police officers to attend can register their event at AllenPolice.org/NNO.
The Drowsy Chaperone
Allen residents are invited to the Allen Contemporary Theatre to witness the Drowsy Chaperone starting Oct. 7.
“The Drowsy Chaperone” follows a modern day musical theatre addict known simply as Man in Chair (Martin) drops the needle on his favorite LP the 1928 musical comedy, The Drowsy Chaperone. From the crackle of his hi-fi, the musical magically bursts to life on stage, telling the tale of a pampered Broadway starlet who wants to give up show business to get married, her producer who sets out to sabotage the nuptials, her chaperone, the debonair groom, the dizzy chorine, the Latin lover and a pair of gangsters who double as pastry chefs.
All about teeth
Allen families with children aged three and older are invited to the Allen Public library at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 3 to learn about dental health.
The next leap
Join NASA Solar System Ambassador Michelle Wilde for discussion, activities, and prizes about NASA’s Artemis mission to return astronauts to the Moon. The event is scheduled for 4:30-5:15 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Allen Public Library. Space is limited to 60 people.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
