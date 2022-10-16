Here are five things to do in Allen the week of October 16th!
The Village at Allen Fall Festival
Residents are invited to a free family-friendly activities featuring crafts, games, samples, music, refreshments, an inflatable obstacle course and pumpkins. Kids are encouraged to come in costumes.
STEM Stations
Children aged five and up are invited to participate in different STEM activities during this come-and-go event, while supplies last.
The event is slated to go from 3-4 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Allen Public Library
Zombie safari
Zombie Safari Dallas is an interactive, real-time, first-person shooter experience where you get to shoot without getting shot back at. Beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 22, area residents are invited to the Giant Party Sports Paintball & Airsoft Park, 4404 Dillehay Drive, Parker for a one-of-a-kind adventure, and it only happens in October.
Halloween ride
Residents are invited to an annual Halloween bike ride where attendees ride at a social pace from stop to stop, on paved trails from 6-11:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at 1203 Riverside Ct. At each themed stop is a different grown up “treat”.
Live show from the zoo
Children aged 5 and up are encouraged to join the Allen Public Library for a live animal presentation with the Dallas Zoo from 2-2:30 p.m. Oct. 18. The event is limited to 287 people.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
