A fiery crash on President George Bush Turnpike in Plano left two people dead Sunday morning, officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety reported.
Highway patrol officers were dispatched near the intersection of George Bush and Jupiter Road at approximately 3 a.m. on Dec. 27.
“Preliminary investigation indicates a 2008 Chrysler 300 and a 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer were traveling northwest on the PGBT,” said DPS Lt. Lonny Haschel. “For an as-[of]-yet undetermined reason, the Chrysler crashed into the rear of the Mitsubishi. The Mitsubishi caught fire.”
Both occupants of the Mitsubishi died on the scene, while the passenger of the Chrysler sustained minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are withholding the names of the drivers at this time.
