Located at Ridgeview Drive and Watters Road, the construction of Fire Station 6 will coincide with surrounding development along the SH-121 corridor to address the needs of the area's growing population.
As with all Allen fire stations, Station 6 is designed with its own unique vision. Station 6 will have an older nostalgic firehouse design, styled with New England architecture, decorative windows and folding doors. Fire Station 6 is the final station planned for the Allen Fire Department.
US-75 sees closure
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will close Ridgeview Drive at US-75 (Central Expressway) for reconstruction. The closure will begin on Monday, Oct. 3 and will remain in place for 20-24 months. Message boards have been placed to alert drivers to the closure.
At the completion of construction, both Allen and Fairview will enjoy a much larger overpass, able to accommodate long-term traffic growth.
Allen ISD awarded mark of excellence
Allen ISD music ensembles were recently awarded the mark of excellence and citation of excellence in the varsity and junior varsity competitions by the Foundation for Music Education.
Both competitions recognize outstanding achievement in performance by high school and middle school bands, choirs, and orchestras at the varsity and junior varsity levels.
Entries are adjudicated by nationally recognized teachers and conductors. The top 25 percent of entries are recognized as National Winners, with the second 25 percent named as Commended Winners.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.