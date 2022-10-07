Screenshot (49).png
Courtesy of the Allen Fire Department

Fire Station 6 under construction

Located at Ridgeview Drive and Watters Road, the construction of Fire Station 6 will coincide with surrounding development along the SH-121 corridor to address the needs of the area's growing population.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

