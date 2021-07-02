Shooting off fireworks within Allen city limits is prohibited without a special permit typically issued only for special events. City ordinance prevents the discharge of fireworks, sparklers or any other combustible device that "produces a visible/audible effect for entertainment purposes."
Those planning a fireworks display outside Allen are asked to check local laws and burn bans and follow these safety tips.
You can learn more about this ordinance in the Allen Land Development Code (see page 49).
