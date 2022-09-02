As fall draws near, the Allen community is gearing up for several upcoming events. From car shows to sporting events, library events and more, there is a host of activities for residents to get involved.
Here's a list of five events coming to Allen the week of Sept. 5.
First Aid for our trees
Mike Sills, Regional Urban Forester with the Texas Forest Service, discusses how to combat the common enemies — such as invasive beetles and oak wilt — that threaten our valuable local trees.
This program will be presented live both in person and virtually via ACTV.org. No registration is required to attend. Admittance is first come, first served. This program is sponsored by the Allen Public Library, the Parks and Recreation Department, and the Allen Garden Club.
Car Show hosted by Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund
Enjoy a car show complete with food trucks, a kids area, police and fire vehicles, music, face painting and more. Awards given for car entries. Proceeds benefit Allen police officers, firefighters and paramedics who are injured in the line of duty.
Support your local team
The Allen Eagles Volleyball team will host a game against McKinney Boyd at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Allen High School.
North Texas networking
If you're looking for a great way to connect with others face-to-face, community members can come by on the first Tuesday of each month from 5-7pm at Boomer Jack's Bar and Grill, at 131 E Stacy Rd.
Attendees will have a chance to network with local business owners. The event is open to anyone that is looking for an opportunity to connect and start building solid business relationships. Appetizers will be provided.
St. Jude’s Carnival
The St. Jude’s Carnival is an event full of food, fun, and games that has become a tradition here in North Texas. The carnival is open to the public; parking is free and there are no admission charges. There are two key components of the carnival. First, Midway Carnival takes place from Sept. 8 through Sept. 11. This carnival is run by Talley Amusements and features the famous Ferris wheel as well as other games. The Midway Carnival is hosted on the south field of the St. Jude’s campus. Second, there is a courtyard carnival on Sept. 11. This courtyard carnival includes kids' games, inflatables, and more. It takes place in the courtyard between the church’s sanctuary and education building.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
