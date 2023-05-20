Cole Ridenour Flower Mound

Flower Mound senior Cole Ridenour, pictured in Thursday's Game-1 of a Class 6A regional quarterfinal series, hit a two-run home run in Friday's 6-1 win for the Jaguars in Game 2 against Allen.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

After being pushed to the brink by Prosper in bi-district, the Flower Mound baseball team has since rounded into the form that made the Jaguars a dominant force during District 6-6A play.

Senior Cole Ridenour hit a two-run home run and senior Jacob Gholston tossed a complete-game to lift Flower Mound to a 6-1 win over Allen in Game 2 on Friday from Little Elm and clinch the Jaguars' first berth in the regional semifinals since 2019.

