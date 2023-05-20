After being pushed to the brink by Prosper in bi-district, the Flower Mound baseball team has since rounded into the form that made the Jaguars a dominant force during District 6-6A play.
Senior Cole Ridenour hit a two-run home run and senior Jacob Gholston tossed a complete-game to lift Flower Mound to a 6-1 win over Allen in Game 2 on Friday from Little Elm and clinch the Jaguars' first berth in the regional semifinals since 2019.
Flower Mound (32-9-2) will play the Jesuit-Denton Guyer winner next week in round four of the Class 6A playoffs. The Rangers and Wildcats played Game 3 of their regional quarterfinal series on Saturday.
Allen ended its season at 24-13.
Allen was not only looking to keep its season alive Friday, but also generate any type of offense after the Eagles had only one base runner advance past first base in Thursday's 10-0 loss.
After lightning delayed the start of the game by one hour, Allen came ready to play. Senior Blake Martinez drew a walk to begin the top of the first, advanced to third base on a single by senior Lathan Van Ausdall and scored on an RBI single by junior Tate Greene for a quick 1-0 Eagles lead.
Allen had a chance to build on that lead in the second inning after sophomore Ayden Austin led off the frame with a single. Austin advanced to second base on a ground-out by freshman Kyle Tanksley. However, he was left stranded at second base, and the Eagles were held scoreless over the final six innings by Gholston.
Gholston overcame some early struggles to turn in the fifth consecutive complete game thrown by a Flower Mound pitcher in these playoffs. He struck out six and scattered just five hits over seven innings.
Allen's lead didn't last long.
Ridenour put Flower Mound ahead for good after he clubbed a two-run home run in the bottom of the second to give the Jaguars a 2-1 lead.
Flower Mound built on its lead in the fourth inning. Junior Adrian Rodriguez lined an RBI double into right field for a 3-1 Jaguar advantage.
Flower Mound tacked on three more runs in the fifth inning on a two-run single by junior Zane Becker and a sacrifice fly by Rodriguez. Rodriguez finished the two-game series with four hits.
Junior Sam Erickson added two more hits to finish the series with five hits, and he has 13 hits through eight playoff games.
