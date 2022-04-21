Some clouds. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: April 21, 2022 @ 5:39 pm
Gary Caplinger
Former Allen Mayor Pro Tem Gary Caplinger plead guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography, with one charge including intent to promote during a plea hearing this afternoon.
Caplinger was arrested on Feb. 11 on two child pornography charges, with one charge including intent to promote. Allen City Council accepted and finalized his resignation on Feb. 23.
Before his resignation, Caplinger’s term was slated to expire in May. He was ineligible to run for reelection due to term limits.
Star Local Media reporter Garrett Gravley is covering the events at the courthouse, and will update this story as more information is available.
