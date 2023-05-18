A former gymnastics and cheerleading coach, Darren Frank McCoy, has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for transporting child pornography.
The investigation was led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Houston's Galveston office, with support from HSI Dallas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Pearland Police Department, and Galveston Police Department.
McCoy, a 55-year-old resident of McKinney, pleaded guilty on December 1, 2022, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. He admitted to recording teenagers without their knowledge or consent while they were undressing and unlawfully transporting the explicit images and videos. McCoy, who worked as a gymnastics coach at Metroplex Gymnastics and Swim in Allen, and as a cheerleading coach at Top Dog Cheer in Montgomery, Alabama, was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release after serving his prison term.
HSI Houston Special Agent in Charge Mark Dawson stated that McCoy had exploited his position of trust to prey on innocent and vulnerable children.
The investigation began on November 30, 2019, when McCoy's cruise ship docked at the Galveston port of entry. After discovering a prior child pornography investigation involving McCoy in 2015, authorities subjected him to secondary inspection. During this inspection, child pornography images were found on McCoy's laptop, leading to the seizure of other electronic devices, including his phone, which contained further evidence of child sexual abuse.
Subsequently, law enforcement discovered nine videos on McCoy's flash drive that appeared to have been recorded with a hidden camera. These videos, dating back approximately a decade, depicted teenagers changing their clothes or showering in various locations such as a residential bathroom, a gym, and a hotel for a cheerleading competition. One of the victims was determined to have been a minor at the time.
In total, authorities found 10 videos and 290 images of child pornography on McCoy's devices.
During the hearing, one victim, who McCoy had recorded while she was a minor, spoke about the profound impact his actions had on her life. She described how he stole her childhood experiences without her knowledge, causing her to experience rage, anger, sadness, and a lack of empathy toward him. Another victim shared her story of enduring sexual abuse by McCoy from the age of 12 until she turned 18. She disclosed suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety. McCoy had been her gymnastics coach.
McCoy will remain in custody until his transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility, which will be determined soon. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kimberly Ann Leo and Sherri Zack are prosecuting the case.
