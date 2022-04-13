The Foundation for Allen Schools will be awarding a record amount of scholarship money to the Class of 2022.
Foundation Director Regina Taylor said on Tuesday that $182,450 will be awarded between 178 scholarships. This signifies a monetary increase of over 30% compared to 2021, a year in which $139,500 was awarded by the foundation to 138 students of the graduating class.
In previous years, graduating classes have received as much as $150,000.
“We have been very fortunate [despite] the challenges of the last couple of years to continue to grow,” said Taylor.
Taylor attributed the growth to, among other things, the addition of new donors and the continued support of families and individuals. A number of the awards are memorial scholarships (scholarships that have been established to honor a deceased individual) and family scholarships, while others have been sponsored by community organizations such as the Allen Arts Alliance and corporate sponsors such as CoServ.
Many of the foundation’s scholarships range from $500-$1,000 each, but some award as much as $2,500 each.
“We feel really blessed [for] the support we’ve received,” Taylor said.
The scholarships will be awarded in a scholarship reception on April 21 at Allen High School. The ceremony will give donors the opportunity to meet the students who are benefiting directly from their scholarship.
