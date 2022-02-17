Election developments are surfacing in Allen over the next two weeks alone, with more on the way for the remainder of 2022. Below are four significant dates that will impact Allen’s representation on the federal, state and city levels.
Friday, Feb. 18 (this Friday)
The filing period for candidates looking to run in the races for Allen City Council and Allen ISD Board of Trustees is ending on Friday at 5 p.m.
The candidates who have filed to run so far are as follows:
Allen City Council
- Chris Schulmeister (Place 4, incumbent)
- Nathan Polsky (Place 4)
- Srini Raghavan (Place 6)
- Ben Trahan (Place 6)
Allen ISD
- Samatra Abiog (Place 2)
- Bill Parker (Place 2)
- Christina Cabral (Place 2)
- Amy Gnadt (Place 4, incumbent)
- Joe Boylan (Place 4)
- Kelley Rowley (Place 5, incumbent)
- Elle Holland (Place 5)
- Snober Lakhani (Place 5)
Tuesday, March 1
March 1 is the date of Texas’s gubernatorial primary election.
Among the many posts up for election is that of the U.S. House of Representatives’ District 3, whose incumbent Congressman Van Taylor is running to reoccupy. Taylor, a Republican whose district includes Allen and surrounding cities in Collin County, faces four challengers in his party: Keith Self, Jeremy D. Ivanovskis, Rickey Williams and Suzanne Harp. Two Democratic challengers are running for the congressional seat, including Sandeep Srivastava and Doc Shelby.
Races for the Texas Senate and Texas House will also be on the ballot, including those for Senate District 8 (occupied by State Sen. Angela Paxton), State House District 67 (occupied by State Rep. Jeff Leach) and more.
The primary ballot will also include state races for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Railroad Commissioner and more. Countywide races of note include those for County Judge (in which incumbent Chris Hill is running opposed by Republican Lee Findley and Democrats Joshua Murray and David M. Smith) and various justices of the peace.
Saturday, May 7
This is the date of Allen’s general municipal election.
Tuesday, November 8
This is the date of the 2022 midterm election, during which races for state and county positions will run in concurrence.
