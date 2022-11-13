Rob Christian is using his law enforcement experience to make Allen ISD a safe school experience.
From his days working as a St. Louis police officer to serving with the Secret Service and the FBI, Christian has gained much experience in ensuring the safety and well-being of the public. Since Aug. 1, he has come out of retirement to help build a safer community in Allen ISD.
From the “I Love You Guys” crisis response program to knowing who is coming in and out of Allen ISD schools, Christian says he plans in building on Allen ISD’s security measures.
“I think Allen ISD does an excellent job with their security,” he said. “One of the best things we have is buy-in from our faculty there. They're very good at challenging anyone they don't recognize. I've been on campus, and several teachers will stop me and ask for ID if they don't recognize me. Even if it's hanging around my neck, they want to see the picture to know who I am. We are going to improve on everything we can.”
Christian began his career in law enforcement after watching his father serve as an FBI agent.
Starting as a St. Louis patrol officer, he worked his way up to ensuring safety on a national level.
“I worked three years as a United States Secret Service agent,” Christian said. “That entailed a lot of travel and living out of a suitcase. I had two young girls, so I started making inquiries into the FBI and some other agencies. I was offered a position at the FBI and jumped on it. At the time, my brother was also an FBI agent. It runs in the family.”
While serving in the Secret Service and FBI, Christian said he gained a lot of tactical training as a certified SWAT operator, as well as training in protecting people and spaces.
“That training alone is six months and probably the pinnacle of protection details,” Christian said about Secret Service training. “The Israelis and U.S. are considered the best in the world. That training has certainly helped me in putting certain practices into the school safety.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
