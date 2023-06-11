Here are five things to do in Allen the week of June 11:
Summer Sounds Concert: The Rockmollys
Come out to the Bethany Lakes Park Amphitheater, 745 S. Allen Heights Drive, from 7-10 p.m. June 12 to see local band the Rockmollys.
This Dallas band has performed all over the world, sharing the stage with bands and artist like Don Henley, The Jacksons, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Goo Goo Dolls, and many more.
Food trucks will include the Baked Bear and Easy Slider.
Community Garage Sale
Sell those items you were thinking of throwing away or discover a variety of treasures at bargain prices at the Joe Farmer Recreation Center parking lot beginning from 7 a.m. to noon June 17.
Browsing is free to the public.
Overnight Campout
Families are invited to camp out under the stars at Ford Pool from 7:30 p.m. June 16 to 8 a.m. June 17.
After setting up camp, staff will lead the rest of the evening full of nighttime fun including activities on land and in the pool. Dinner will be provided.
A new look at the JFK assassination
The Allen Public Library will take another look at the JFK assassination with Jeffrey L. Meek at 7:30 p.m. June 15.
Meek will discuss how Dallas County Deputy Sheriff Buddy Walthers discovered a .45 caliber bullet in Dealey Plaza. This has been considered a controversial topic, until now. Meek will also present his theory, based upon his research scouring multiple sources, about where Lee Harvey Oswald might have been going after he left the Texas School Book Depository. Was that location the Texas Theater, Jack Ruby’s apartment, Redbird Airport, or was it somewhere else?
Admission to the program is free, and the program will be streamed live on ACTV. Find viewing options at Watch ACTV or view online at ACTV.org or YouTube.com/AllenCityTV.
Meek is the author of “The Manipulation of Lee Harvey Oswald and the Cover-Up That Followed.”
Can’t be there in person? The program will be streamed live on ACTV. For online, cable channel, and streaming app options, view the Watch ACTV page or use the live streaming link provided in the sidebar.
The Ramazini's come to the library
From 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 14, the Allen Public Library has a children’s event coming to its stage.
Recommended for ages 5+. The Ramazini's are a dynamic duo that traveled the US with Ringling Bros. & Barnum and Bailey! Their show features feats of juggling, acrobatics, comedy, and more! Limited to 287. Tickets will be available 30 minutes before the program begins at the Children's Desk.
