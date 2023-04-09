 Skip to main content
TECH CAMPUS OPEN HOUSE

Get an up close look at the programs available during Collin College Technical Campus Open House on April 15

Fast cars, advanced robotics, lifesaving technology, and much more will be on display for visitors to explore at the third annual Collin College Technical Campus Open House, Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. You can learn more about the open house at https://collincollege.my.canva.site/technicalopenhouse.

Organizers have planned a revolving line-up of custom, classic, exotic, and muscle cars in and around the campus’s Automotive Technology and Collision Technology programs in Building D. In this same area, the college will have dyno demonstrations, virtual reality simulations, Car-O-Liner demonstrations, and will showcase some of our latest relationships with automotive manufacturers to train the next generation.

Industrial Automation

Industrial Automation (students Jonah Hill & Sarah Merrill) Industrial automation is the use of control systems, such as computers or robots, and information technologies for handling different processes and machineries in an industry to replace a human being. It is the second step beyond mechanization in the scope of industrialization.
Pharmacy Technician

Pharmacy Technician
An error occurred