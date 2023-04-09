Get an up close look at the programs available during Collin College Technical Campus Open House on April 15

Industrial Automation (students Jonah Hill & Sarah Merrill) Industrial automation is the use of control systems, such as computers or robots, and information technologies for handling different processes and machineries in an industry to replace a human being. It is the second step beyond mechanization in the scope of industrialization.
Fast cars, advanced robotics, lifesaving technology, and much more will be on display for visitors to explore at the third annual Collin College Technical Campus Open House, Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. You can learn more about the open house at https://collincollege.my.canva.site/technicalopenhouse.
Organizers have planned a revolving line-up of custom, classic, exotic, and muscle cars in and around the campus’s Automotive Technology and Collision Technology programs in Building D. In this same area, the college will have dyno demonstrations, virtual reality simulations, Car-O-Liner demonstrations, and will showcase some of our latest relationships with automotive manufacturers to train the next generation.
The diversity of Building B will be shown with a wide range of demonstrations such as robot dogs, Festo lab volt robots, small car racing, and industry booths as a part of our Engineering Technology programs. Also, in Building B are planned demonstrations for Computer Networking, Virtual Welding, and Robotic Welding.
The construction department will host master electricians and master plumbers in Building C, showcasing their tools of the trade. The Texas Plumbing Board is bringing an educational training trailer, and there will be numerous demonstrations in the Shared Build lab. Visitors can check out our 2D- and 3D-Printing labs that support the Interior Design and Computer-Aided Drafting and Design programs.
Over in Building A, organizers will have many interactive demonstrations for Pharmacy Tech, Health Professions, and Vocational Nursing. One floor down, the college will offer sessions on preparing for college and taking advantage of tutoring resources. These are great for any high school student preparing for college. There is a board game meet-up planned in the library and there will also be video gaming with an Oregon Trail tournament. For students and parents interested in dual credit, the college will have information sessions on different options for its ISD relationships. The PHI Air Medical helicopter will fly onto the campus in the morning, giving students the chance to learn more about emergency medicine.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about the college’s new Bachelor of Applied Science in Construction Management degree and the college’s registered apprenticeship opportunity with Raytheon Intelligence & Space. There are also continuing education and corporate college classes hosted at the Technical Campus that folks can learn more about.
The campus’s Cougar Café will be open for lunch and Starbucks for breakfast, but there are also some other fun food options planned throughout the day at different parts of the campus. Promotional items will be available from many of the Technical Campus’ programs and vendors supporting this event while supplies last.
The Technical Campus is located at 2550 Bending Branch Way in Allen. Opened in August of 2020, the Collin College Technical Campus is a comprehensive campus with academic transfer and high-demand workforce education programs designed to get graduates employed in high-wage careers. The full list of programs is available at www.collin.edu/campuses/technical.
The campus is notable in that it is located directly off 121 near Alma Road at the juncture where the cities of Allen, Frisco, McKinney, and Plano meet up. The Collin College Technical Campus was recently announced as the winner of the 2023 Caudill Award, one of the highest honors in the annual Exhibit of School Architecture, according to the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) and Texas Association of School Boards (TASB). The 340,000-square-foot campus includes state-of-the-art labs, classrooms, student success spaces, dining, and a conference center. One floor of the campus is dedicated to Allen ISD high school students, while other areas are used as collaboration zones between programs and industry partners.
