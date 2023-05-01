Matthew Howard.png

Matthew Howard is a local magician based in Allen. From cards and coins to the power of the human mind, Howard gives a variety of performances across the metroplex.

Tell our readers about yourself.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments