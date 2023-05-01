Matthew Howard is a local magician based in Allen. From cards and coins to the power of the human mind, Howard gives a variety of performances across the metroplex.
Tell our readers about yourself.
So, I moved here two years ago in January of 2021, and I actually live in Allen, I am currently working at Top Golf part-time and using all of my free time pursing becoming a full-time magician.
What kind of performance is your favorite and why?
In magic there are typically two types of performance styles that the public understands, stage style shows and closeup magic. For me closeup magic has my heart, there’s just something about being with people on their level and creating moments that they will never forget. Being able to do magic in their hands or with their belongings is just so powerful. I typically get booked for corporate parties, cocktail parties, and birthday parties, but my real passion is doing magic at weddings, coming in on someone’s special day and making it just that much more magical. I come early and do magic for the bride and bridesmaids and then groom and groomsmen, and then I’ll perform walk around magic during the cocktail hour when the wedding party is off taking photos.
How did you become a magician?
I became a magician purely out of chance. From the age of 20-30 I decided that each year starting on my birthday I would learn a new skill, some of those skills were woodworking, leather crafting, archery etc… however when I turned 29 for some reason I bought myself a deck of cards and a magic book and everything just clicked. At this point I had been learning new skills so long that I was able to pick things up quickly but also it gave me a deep interest in not just the moves and the skills but also the theory behind it all. It really made me learn about people and pay closer attention to how people think and perceive things. To say I chose to be a magician would be wrong, I think I was at a point in my life where magic chose me and I’m glad I listened.
Tell our readers about your first performance.
Oh man, my first performance was nerve racking. As a creative person I always feel the need to re-invent or come up with something unique, but in magic the tried and tested tricks are the ones people really want to see, they are designed that way on purpose. And so I spent weeks trying to come up with ideas only for my mentor to sit me down and tell me “why don’t you just do these tricks” and it was a blow to my ego a little bit, but a very important blow. It really helped me understand that I don’t really need to be the most creative when it comes to magic and I don’t need to be the most interesting, I really just need to focus on being the best entertainer they have seen, I’m there for one job to help them escape into the world of the impossible for even just a moment.
What is most rewarding about being a magician?
The most rewarding thing about being a magician is seeing the joy on people faces when they get to experience something impossible, you get to see a glimpse of the little kid that lives in each of us come out and get giddy and geek out. The best moment is right after all that happens, and they grab someone close by and bring them in and say “come her you HAVE to see this!!” They become your biggest fan and biggest advocate in that moment, and it’s so pure and so fun to see.
What’s most challenging?
The hardest part about being a magician is deciding how I want to present a trick. I want people to enjoy the magic, I want them to let go a little bit and experience the impossible. BUT, there is a fine line between helping someone experience the impossible and just confusing them, or WORSE, making them feel stupid. The hardest part about being a magician is walking that fine line.
How long have you lived in the area?
I moved to Allen in Jan of 2021.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
My favorite childhood memory, that’s one I have to put some thought into, I would probably have to say there was this one time I was flying back home with my grandma and there were thunderstorms and so we were on the plane, stuck on the runway but because we had a window we were able to just sit there and watch all the lightning in the sky from the plane all night until it was safe to take off.
What are your hobbies?
Oh boy, I have too many hobbies. To list a few: playing guitar, leather crafting, mixology, and just about anything artistic.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
My hair isn’t naturally blue. Haha, but more seriously, I have jumped off a 100-foot bridge into the Klamath River in Northern California, multiple times.
