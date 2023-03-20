Allen American.png

Allen High School senior Xolani Chavers is the senior class vice president, African Student Organization vice president, and a student representative for the AISD inclusion and diversity committee. She plans to attend college, obtain a Doctorate in Psychology, and become a forensic psychologist.

What is your role as Senior Class Vice President? 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments