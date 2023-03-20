Allen High School senior Xolani Chavers is the senior class vice president, African Student Organization vice president, and a student representative for the AISD inclusion and diversity committee. She plans to attend college, obtain a Doctorate in Psychology, and become a forensic psychologist.
What is your role as Senior Class Vice President?
As senior class vice president, I organize and oversee senior activities such as planning prom, graduation, cultural events, and other various activities. This role has helped me grow in leadership, management, and organization.
How did you get involved with the African Student Organization?
I got involved in the African Student Organization during my junior year at Allen High School because I wanted to be more involved with my culture. I won the election making me vice president for the 2022-2023 school year.
What does the organization do?
The main purpose of the organization is to educate about the African diaspora, share our experiences, and spread the culture through community outreach. We also organize and host the Black History Month Showcase in February. Participating in the organization has helped me become more in touch with my heritage.
What have been some of your favorite moments at Allen High School?
One of my favorite moments at Allen High School was being in the Practicum Law program. As a senior in the program, I have had the opportunity to sit in on a murder trial, intern with the Allen Police Department, and dispatch with the City of Plano. This was very intriguing to me because I want to pursue a career in forensic psychology. This program has broadened my perspective on the criminal justice field.
Another favorite moment of mine was attending the TASC (Texas Association of Student Council) Conference during my junior year. I enjoyed being able to travel with my fellow officers and meet other high school student councils.
What advice would you have for yourself as a freshman?
Advice that I would have for myself as a freshman would be "do not put too much pressure on yourself. High school can be overwhelming so it is OK to relax every once and a while."
How long have you lived in the area?
I have lived in Allen since I was 1 years old. I was a student at Anderson Elementary, Curtis Middle School, and finally Allen High School.
What are your plans post high school?
I am committed to Florida A&M University and will be majoring in Psychology. Then I plan to obtain a doctorate in Psychology and become a forensic psychologist.
What are your hobbies?
My hobbies include watching true crime documentaries, reading philosophy books, and traveling.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
Something about me that readers would never guess to be true is that I have worked at Torchy's Tacos for a year and a half.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.