Colby McAuley is a 6-foot forward, with experience in both the AHL and ECHL, and a player for the Allen Americans hockey team. He returned to Allen earlier this year, coming back from playing in Europe. McAuley has been a key piece for the Americans in past seasons and has already made a significant impact this year.
How did you get involved with the Allen Americans?
I was sent down from AHL San Jose my rookie year.
How do you prepare for a game?
Pregame meal, pregame nap and mentally get ready in different ways.
What brought you to play hockey?
My dad introducing me to it when I was just learning how to walk.
Who were your childhood heroes in hockey?
Jerome Iginla, Ryan Smith and Alexander Ovechkin.
What’s most rewarding about being part of the Allen Americans?
Being with good friends in a great city and being part of a good team.
Where would you like to see your hockey career go?
Continue to play until I can’t anymore at a high level.
How long have you lived in the area?
This is my third season in Allen.
What are your hobbies?
Wake surfing and golf.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I’m a big shoe game guy. I love my shoes.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
