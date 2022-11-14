Allen Public Library Adult Services Manager Kimber Harlan has been a librarian for almost 15 years. She has lived in Texas her whole life. While Harlan has traveled to some states, she hopes to visit them all someday.
How did you get involved with the Allen Public Library?
When I saw the posting for the Adult Services Manager position, I jumped at the chance to apply. Allen is a wonderful city, and the library has so much community support. I am looking forward to the upcoming expansion and see so many opportunities ahead.
What has been most rewarding working with the city?
The City of Allen provides its employees with many opportunities for growth, community and excellence. I’ve enjoyed many different training opportunities and other chances to get to know other employees through wellness activities, educational opportunities and so much more. The community itself is also so welcoming and friendly. I love helping the citizens of Allen discover materials and programs that help educate, enrich, and entertain.
What are some challenges you face?
With Allen’s expanding community, I worry that we may be missing out on serving some of our citizens. I encourage everyone to stop by and see what we can offer and make suggestions about programs they would like to see offered by our Adult Services staff. We also have wonderful online links, including Ask APL, Next Reads, Suggest a Purchase and more to encourage communication between the library and those we serve. For those who can’t make it to our physical location, we offer ebooks, eaudiobooks and emagazines through Cloudlibrary and Newstand. We also offer a variety of databases that offer help with research and learning. Learning Express Library is one of my favorites as it offers test prep as well computer skills help.
What are some plans for your programming as the library expands?
As the library expands, I’m hoping to expand some of our outreach opportunities. I would love to incorporate more programming at senior facilities and local businesses. We currently host a book club at the Senior Recreation Center the first Wednesday of the month at 2 pm. We will also continue to provide quality and popular programing such as Armchair Travelers, Twisted Threads, Shared Shelf, Arts at APL and so much more.
I’m also very excited about our upcoming Winter Reading Program – Yeti. Set. Read. The program will run from December 12, 2022 through January 13, 2023. The program is for all ages.
As the library expands, so too will our programming space so we will be able to welcome in more people. We would love to hear suggestions for programs from our community and hope to craft more fun and innovative programs for all adults.
How long have you lived in the area?
Other than a brief four years in Waco, I’ve lived in North Texas my whole life.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
Oh, there are so many. Summers playing softball, learning sewing from my grandmother, boardgames with my family. I can’t choose just one!
What are your hobbies?
Well, as a librarian, I must say reading, and that is true – there is nothing better than a good book, no matter the topic. I am also learning to make exercise a hobby as well as trying to teach myself to craft. I started to knit but wonder if I ran before walking.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you couldn’t live without?
Hmm. I guess I would say a book on how to survive. But maybe I should go with a knife? Would that be better? Now, I’m going to be thinking about the best answer all day.
