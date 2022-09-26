From Beijing to California to Allen, Cheryl Pierrelouis has been on a mission to help Allen's Chinese community feel accepted and teach children to be proud of their heritage.
Tell our readers a little about yourself.
I am a Chinese American, a mother of two beautiful mixed racial girls, six-and nine-year-olds. I was born in Beijing, China and moved to United States with my family 22 years ago. I graduated MBA from Pepperdine University in California, and I met my husband who’s half black, half Dominican 13 years ago in California as well. We were instantly attracted to each other. It’s amazing that we are from such different background yet have so much in common. We’ve been happily married for 10 years and have always raised our children to have faith in God and love and accept people from all different cultures. Education is also very important to both of us. We moved to Allen seven years ago when we realized that we could afford to live in a better school district here than California. Even before our first child was born, my husband and I have already planned to teach our kids multiple languages, English and Chinese. We both believe that being able to speak multiple languages will give them more opportunities in the future and connect them to people from multiple cultures. Last year, my husband and I started a journey to live healthier, I’ve lost 50 pounds and he lost 45 pounds. We believe in being the best version of ourselves and to give our best to our family and community.
How did you get the idea to start Chinese Story Time?
Five years ago, I started a 501c(3) nonprofit organization called DFW Chinese American Story eGarden (DFW CASE). It is a volunteer-based organization of local parents with Chinese heritage who are aspired to create opportunities for children in our community to get to know the Chinese culture. Many Chinese American parents teach their children Chinese at home and in Chinese school; however, later found that the kids became shy or even ashamed to speak it outside of home. I wanted to create a language immersion environment to show the kids that being able to speak and understand Chinese language is something they should be proud of. I wanted to enrich our children’s cultural and language learning environment, and to inspire interest in learning Chinese from a young age. Also, at the time we just moved from California to Texas, I craved having a community and wanted to find playdates for my daughters. My 3-year-old at the time really liked the story times at Allen library and I admired how they run the story time program at the library as well, so I reached out to the library.
What was the response during the first session?
People were responding so positively, we had hundreds of people come out to join the Chinese story time. For three years, we had a standing Chinese story time program every other month in Allen library and celebrated Chinese New Years with a lion dance in the library every year. A young Chinese mom came to me after the lion dance one year in tears and told me that she hasn’t gone back to visit China in years and the celebration brought her right back home. Many of us feel the same way, we really appreciate how the Chinese story time and Allen library made us feel so accepted and like home.
When do you plan on restarting the program?
For health safety reasons, we stopped in person Chinese story times since COVID time, we moved our story time online to Zoom. Couple months ago, I reached out to the library to talk about the possibility of coming back, the conversation will be continued and I’m looking forward to a time when everything is back to normal again.
What other community work do you do?
For the DFW Chinese American Story eGarden (DFW CASE) nonprofit organization, I have volunteered a year of my time to create a children’s magazine that publishes local children’s original story creations. Most of the stories are written in Chinese language which is challenging for kids born in the U.S. and learning Chinese as a foreign language. The magazine helped with their motivation to read and write in Chinese language. We have two issues published and we donated them to local libraries and after-school programs. Every year, I also organize a children’s art display to put in the Allen library’s exhibit.
What is your fondest childhood memory?
Vacating with my cousins in Summer Palace in Beijing for summer breaks.
What are your hobbies?
Video blogging, and doing facial spas with my mom and daughters.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
My SMART LumiSpa iO facial cleanser and massager.
What is one thing about you readers would never guess to be true?
I am a certified massage therapist and a certified bartender.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.