Travis Davis is working on publishing his first fiction novel, Flames of Deception, slated to be released Aug. 30. He has lived in Allen for over 25 years. In 1994, he and his wife visited a friend who lived in Richardson and had a clothing store in the strip center on Main and Highway 5. At the time Davis was in the Army and was looking to find a place to retire. When he retired from the Army, he pursued a job in the tech field. He got a job at ESD Technologies and moved to Allen.
How did you get into writing?
Pure accident, I just had an idea a few months ago ran it by a few folks and decided to write a novel. I have never been much of a writer, almost avoiding it most of the time. Even now my emails are very short and to the point. I guess the first thing I ever wrote that I wanted to share was a poem I wrote for my granddaughter when she “Rang the Bell” at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock signifying the end of her chemotherapy a couple of years ago. Maybe that event got my creative juices running.
Tell our readers about your book?
Flames of Deception is techno-thriller that takes place in the year 2027. An imagery analyst at the National Geo-Spatial Agency (NGA) analyzing imagery of the oil fields in Western Siberia identifies strange behavior in the oil fields, his keen eye uncovers the best-kept secret in modern history. At the same time China is going to unleash a cyber-attack that can cripple the United States. The potential for World War III with China, Russia and India is real, can it be stopped?
Have you written other books?
No, a few years ago I was the tech editor for Que Publishing for their MCSE series and helped co-author the Windows 2000 Security Handbook. So, really Flames of Deception is my first one, which I wrote in six weeks.
How long have you lived in Allen?
My wife and I have lived in Allen so long we remember the four-way stop signs under 75 on McDermont and Bethany, so over 26 years.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
I remember going to my grandparents’ house in Bald Knob, Arkansas on vacation from New York and sitting on their porch and churning the ice cream maker. I guess I was around seven or eight. That as such a social event, a lot of my cousins would be there and we all would wait till the peach ice cream was done, man it was good. To say the least the ice cream didn’t last long but the memory will last forever.
How did you get involved in the Army?
My dad was in the Air Force as was most of my uncles and one of my brothers. Both him and my mom taught me to love the United States and it must be protected, so I decided to join the Army at 17 years old. I spent the next almost 20 years as a reconnaissance specialist from Private to Sargent First Class (Platoon Sargent).
Where did you serve?
I was stationed at various forts, Fort Knox, Fort Polk, Fort Riley and Fort Hood. I was also stationed in Germany (Schweinfurt and Amberg). While in Germany I patrolled the East West German border and West German Czechoslovakia. While patrolling the Czech border I met a girl and wanted to bring her home to meet my parents, but my parents didn’t accept checks. But I did bring home a German girl and have been married to her for over 36 years.
What are your hobbies?
I like to stay fit; I try and walk at least 4 miles every morning a pretty good clip and go to the gym. I love technology and love to read. Clive Cussler is one of my favorite authors. I also enjoy reading books on technology. I’m not for sure if this is a hobby but love to travel and of course eat the local food, hence the walking every day.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
My reading glasses (because) if I found a note in a bottle, I couldn’t read it.
What is something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I quit high school in the 11th grade on a Friday and I was in Army basic training on the following Tuesday. Now kids stay in school!
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
