Profile.jpg

Amanda Thrash has served as president of Texas Health Allen since July 3. Thrash has primary oversight of daily operations and responsibility for the 88-bed hospital’s annual operating plan. She previously served as vice president, professional and support services, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano. Her tenure with Texas Health extends much further, though. She started at Texas Health Dallas as an administrative resident in 2009, moving to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano in 2010. She became administrator of Texas Health Neighborhood Care & Wellness Prosper in 2016, serving in that role for two years.

Over the span of her career, Thrash has focused heavily on market strategy, physician relationships and streamlining hospital operations. Most recently, Amanda has been successful in growing EMS traffic, improving preoperative efficiencies and growing the cardiovascular and robotic service lines.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments