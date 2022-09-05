Amanda Thrash has served as president of Texas Health Allen since July 3. Thrash has primary oversight of daily operations and responsibility for the 88-bed hospital’s annual operating plan. She previously served as vice president, professional and support services, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano. Her tenure with Texas Health extends much further, though. She started at Texas Health Dallas as an administrative resident in 2009, moving to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano in 2010. She became administrator of Texas Health Neighborhood Care & Wellness Prosper in 2016, serving in that role for two years.
Over the span of her career, Thrash has focused heavily on market strategy, physician relationships and streamlining hospital operations. Most recently, Amanda has been successful in growing EMS traffic, improving preoperative efficiencies and growing the cardiovascular and robotic service lines.
In her spare time, Amanda enjoys spending time with her husband of seven years, Bucky, and their 3-year-old son, Beau. They love cheering on the TCU Horned Frogs during football season and entertaining friends in their home.
How did you become a part of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen?
I have worked for Texas Health for over 13 years. I was lucky enough to be given the opportunity to advance my career and become the President at Texas Health Allen in July.
What’s been most rewarding about being at Texas Health?
Texas Health has been consistently named Best Places to Work by Fortune (and many others) over the years. I truly believe this is because we live our values and what we call the "Promise, Individuals Caring for Individuals Together." The teamwork and positive attitudes our staff display is second to none.
What brought you to join the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce?
When I joined the Texas Health Allen team, I knew joining the local chamber was extremely important. The community leaders in Allen are very collaborative and are very proud (rightly so!) of everything Allen has to offer. The chamber is a key piece to these connection points and relationships.
What are some things you’re looking forward to, being a part of the chamber board?
Getting to know the business leaders in the community and learning how we can support one another.
How long have you been in the area?
I have been in the greater Dallas area for over 13 years
What is your favorite childhood memory?
Road tripping every summer with my family to various U.S. National Parks.
What are your hobbies?
I love to exercise in any form – yoga, running, walking, high-intensity interval training, etc. I also love to read.
If you were on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
Sunscreen.
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I love karaoke!
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
