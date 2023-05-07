Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: May 7, 2023 @ 10:01 am
Ann Hendricks celebrated her 100th birthday on April 29.
Ann Hendricks turned 100 years old on April 29. For the last 10 years she has been a part of the Allen community but has lived in the Dallas area her entire life.
Tell our readers about yourself.
I was born in Dallas in 1923. I worked as a secretary in the oil industry.
How does it feel to celebrate your 100th birthday?
Crazy! I can’t believe it. I never thought I’d reach it. Never. The good Lord has been really good to me, and I thank Him all the time.
What was the best decade of the past 100 years?
I think the 1940s because I’d just finished high school. Those were the best years because I was in love, and I was so stupid I didn’t know what was going on! Ignorance is bliss.
If you had a chance to talk with your younger self, what advice would you have?
Keep your mouth shut, and your ears open. Just observe what’s going on, and listen, but be quiet about it. You’d be surprised how much you learn.
What is the most unbelievable thing you’ve seen in your lifetime?
The war. Everyone kept saying, “we’re going to war.” I thought they were crazy, really. I didn’t believe it would happen. But it came. And it changed everything.
How long have you lived in the area.
I was born and raised in Dallas. I’ve lived in Allen 10 years.
What is something about you that our readers would never guess to be true about you?
I think they’d guess everything! I’m an open book. I’ve always spoken my mind. It doesn’t always sound good, and it doesn’t always hit good. But, it’s the way I feel. I’m very truthful.
How do you feel you’ve made an impact on people?
I don’t think I have.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
